Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

PLL opened at $8.30 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

