Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,536% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

The company has a market cap of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 20.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.