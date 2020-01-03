Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG) shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), 1,712,271 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

Plutus Powergen Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

