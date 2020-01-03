Polybius 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,581.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1,581.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polybius has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Polybius token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00008408 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

