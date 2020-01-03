Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

