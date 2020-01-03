Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 189,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,181. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.