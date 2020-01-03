Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, 408,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 192,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proteon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

