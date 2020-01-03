Proton Token Achieves Market Cap of $948,276.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Proton Token has a market cap of $948,276.00 and approximately $284,364.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, BitForex, DDEX and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin, DDEX, CoinTiger, BCEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.