PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, 27,427 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 41,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment and mining, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; general insurance; and various banking products and services.

