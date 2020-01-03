PUBLYTO Token Market Capitalization Hits $165,562.00 (PUB)

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. PUBLYTO Token has a market cap of $165,562.00 and approximately $611.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUBLYTO Token has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One PUBLYTO Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Chaince.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLYTO Token Token Profile

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto . The official message board for PUBLYTO Token is medium.com/publyto . PUBLYTO Token’s official website is publyto.com

Buying and Selling PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLYTO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLYTO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

