Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares were down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99, approximately 11,545 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 170,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEW shares. ValuEngine raised Puxin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Puxin during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Puxin during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Puxin during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Puxin during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Puxin by 135.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

