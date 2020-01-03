Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, 823,029 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,466,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Qutoutiao in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $954.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 380.12% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

