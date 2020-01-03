Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $314.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $934,861.00 and $314.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

