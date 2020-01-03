R. Gregory Laing Sells 3,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.50, for a total value of C$241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,680,109.

R. Gregory Laing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, R. Gregory Laing sold 250 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$20,375.00.

On Friday, November 29th, R. Gregory Laing sold 750 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$58,875.00.

On Friday, November 15th, R. Gregory Laing sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.94, for a total value of C$394,700.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, R. Gregory Laing sold 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$201,570.00.

Shares of TSE AEM traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$79.12. 1,366,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,367. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$51.39 and a 1-year high of C$86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$901.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

