Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.78

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and traded as low as $172.00. Randall & Quilter Investment shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 157,017 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 2,334.54 and a current ratio of 2,334.54. The company has a market cap of $338.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.50.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

