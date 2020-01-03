RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.77

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RANJY. ValuEngine cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

