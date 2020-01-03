Raven Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $5,162.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $212,130.00 and approximately $5,162.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

