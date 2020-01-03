Ray Stata Sells 20,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,483,215.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ray Stata also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,100.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Ray Stata sold 1,500 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $162,720.00.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.31. 1,243,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,713. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,575 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after acquiring an additional 506,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,903.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 336,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 319,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.