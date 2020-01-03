Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

