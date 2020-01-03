Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

