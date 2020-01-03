Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Up 20%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price was up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 522,520 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 291,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MARK shares. ValuEngine lowered Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Remark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the third quarter worth $644,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

