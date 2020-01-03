Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Stock Price Up 6.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.40, approximately 821,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 603,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

RECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 43.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 19.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 21.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $523.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.17.

About Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN)

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

