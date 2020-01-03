Reviewing Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NASDAQ:APTS)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hospitality Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospitality Properties Trust -12.50% -10.78% -3.67% Preferred Apartment Communities 4.57% 1.19% 0.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hospitality Properties Trust $2.29 billion 1.71 $185.73 million $3.69 6.48 Preferred Apartment Communities $397.27 million 1.50 $43.47 million $1.41 9.21

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Hospitality Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hospitality Properties Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.20%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.42%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Hospitality Properties Trust.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

