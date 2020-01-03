Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

