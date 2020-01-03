Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Down 5.6%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02, approximately 3,011,116 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 1,322,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

