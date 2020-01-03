Rivetz (RVT) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $208,336.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.01342521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

