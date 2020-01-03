Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Rockwell Automation also posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock worth $8,271,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 241.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $202.16. 278,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,932. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.43. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

