Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Up 1.2%

Rotork p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.34, approximately 1,864 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

