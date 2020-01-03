Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBS. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

RBS stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.