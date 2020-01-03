SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0565 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $235,263.00 and approximately $239,920.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00770827 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001380 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000659 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,160,867 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

