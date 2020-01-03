SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFRY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,187. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.88. SAFRAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.