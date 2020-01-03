San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN) Trading 14.8% Higher

Shares of San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 114,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 60,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26.

San Marco Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

