Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.90.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SRPT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,125. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.
