Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,125. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

