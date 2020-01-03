Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Trading 11.1% Higher

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 75,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 71,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $28.12 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

