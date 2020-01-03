Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Up 1.3%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 816 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The firm has a market cap of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.

Scientific Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

