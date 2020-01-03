SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Down 7.9%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 726,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 807,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 151.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.