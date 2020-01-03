Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.62 Million

Analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to post sales of $254.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.53 million and the highest is $255.82 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust posted sales of $285.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Senior Housing Properties Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 63,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,207,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNH remained flat at $$8.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

