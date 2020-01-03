Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.34. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 4,700 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 109.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.32% of Sequential Brands Group worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.