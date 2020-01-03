SIBCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $942.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $569,648.00 and $942.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.01819606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00673254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00388057 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,103,623 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, YoBit, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.