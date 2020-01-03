Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Up 8.8%

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s share price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.37, 3,086,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,894,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 84.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 412,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

