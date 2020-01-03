Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sol Gel Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $15.75 on Monday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $324.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

