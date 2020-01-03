Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 1%

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.88 and last traded at $102.81, approximately 46,773 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,143,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,397,301.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,104. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,658 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,201,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 285,912 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 347,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 247,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 512,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

