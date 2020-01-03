SONO Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. SONO has a market cap of $1,827.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONO has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057939 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00598348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00234552 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084736 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001778 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.