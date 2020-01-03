Southern (SO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southern (NYSE: SO):

12/18/2019 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2019 – Southern had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Southern had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $63.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE SO traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $62.62. 4,344,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,223,787 shares of company stock valued at $139,744,053. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $191,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 158,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

