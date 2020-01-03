Spectrum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,681.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Spectrum has a total market cap of $23,701.00 and approximately $15,681.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00573059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010742 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.