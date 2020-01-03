Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharma is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, Rolontis and a regulatory application seeking approval for neutropenia in the United States was filed in October. An approval will boost the prospects of the company. The company is developing poziotinib in a phase II pivotal study as treatment for lung cancer in first and second-line settings. Moreover, the sale of its marketed products is helping Spectrum to focus on and support the development of its pipeline candidates. However, Spectrum faced regulatory setbacks including withdrawal of regulatory application for Rolontis. Poziotinib failed to meet primary endpoint in one cohort of the lung cancer study in December 2019. Additional regulatory/development setbacks could affect the stock.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 2,113,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.44. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,726,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,009,000 after purchasing an additional 778,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 632,303 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,972,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 579,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

