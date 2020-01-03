Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45, approximately 6,126,041 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,307,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,009,000 after purchasing an additional 778,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,972,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 579,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,795,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,950,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,726,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

