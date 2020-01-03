Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will announce $551.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $639.91 million. Spire posted sales of $602.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

SR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Spire has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Spire by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Spire by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Spire by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

