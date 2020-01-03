Sprint (NYSE:S) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.15

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 468709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 519.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprint in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 85.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 153.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Company Profile (NYSE:S)

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

