SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Trading Down 12.5%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD)’s share price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 55,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 64,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $18.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

